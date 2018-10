Next year in April, Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow will star as Hillary and Bill Clinton on Broadway. In a statement on Thursday, Scott Rudin, the producer of the play called, Hillary and Clinton, confirmed that the duo will play the political power couple. The new play by Lucas Hnath, who was nominated for a Tony […]

Laurie Metcalf And John Lithgow Will Star As Hillary And Bill Clinton On Broadway In ‘Hillary And Clinton’

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.