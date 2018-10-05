Ravens DC Calls Baker Mayfield Next Brett Favre Or John Elway

Baker Mayfield leads group of Heisman finalists for 2017

Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale had great praise for Cleveland Browns number one overall pick Baker Mayfield.

Ravens DC Compares Baker Mayfield To Favre, Elway

After viewing tape of just one start against the Oakland Raiders, and an impressive second-half showing against the New York Jets, Martindale labeled Mayfield this generation’s Brett Favre or John Elway. Citing his poise and his play-style, Martindale warned the defense about Mayfield’s lethal potential.

“This guy knows where he wants to go with the ball, and he’s very accurate,” Martindale said. “He’s got a quick release, and he’s really playing well.” There has been serious adornment on what is an admired debut by the quarterback. Even Favre himself had words about Mayfield’s potential.

“I think he can be great,” said Favre about the impressive Browns QB. “To criticize how tall he is, I don’t pay attention to that. I thinkDrew Brees has dispelled any of that talk.”

In his two games, Mayfield has tossed two touchdowns along with two interceptions, amassing 496 total yards. Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley, the man making it happen for Mayfield, was hesitant to make such a declaration but anticipates good things from his QB. “I’ll hold my stance,” he said with a smile. “I’m excited about a lot of things he’s doing, but like I said this week will be a real test. We’ll know a lot more come Sunday evening.”

Sunday’s opposition for Mayfield is the tenacious Ravens defense, which is second in the league in total defense. It will be a decidedly formidable task for the rookie, as John Harbaugh Ravens teams are 15-5 against rookie quarterbacks.