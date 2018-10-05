Key senators back Trump Supreme Court nominee

Republican US Senator Susan Collins (L), of Maine, said she could not abandon

Washington (AFP) - US President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court appeared all but certain to win approval from the Senate after two key lawmakers endorsed him on Friday.

Senator Susan Collins -- a maverick member of Trump's Republican party -- and her Democrat counterpart Joe Manchin said allegations that Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted a fellow teenager nearly four decades ago were unproven.

"I do not believe these charges can fairly prevent Judge Kavanaugh from serving on the court," Collins told lawmakers in a speech from the floor of the chamber.

"The presumption of innocence and fairness do bear on my thinking and I cannot abandon them," she added, calling Kavanaugh "an exemplary public servant."

Manchin, who is battling to retain his seat at upcoming midterm polls in a state that voted heavily for Trump in the presidential election, said he had promised constituents to cast his vote "based on the facts before me".

"Based on all the information I have available to me ... I have found Judge Kavanaugh to be a qualified jurist who will follow the Constitution and determine cases based on the legal findings before him," Manchin said in a statement.

The pair were the last senators to declare their intentions ahead of a final vote which is now expected to take place on Saturday afternoon.