Fishy facts: Tokyo's Tsukiji market in figures

Saturday marks the end of an era as the final tuna auction is held at Tokyo's world-famous Tsukiji market, which is shutting its doors after 83 years of trade.

Tsukiji is the world's biggest fish market, serving up a bewildering array of seafood for discerning appetites in Japan and further afield.

Here are some of the key figures relating to the market, which will reopen at a new site several kilometres east after a five-day hiatus.

600,000,000,000

The estimated cost of the move in yen (equivalent to $5.2 billion).

155,400,000

The record amount in yen (equivalent to $1.8 million) paid for a 222-kilogram bluefin tuna at the 2013 New Year's Day auction by Kiyoshi Kimura, Japan's self-styled "Tuna King".

407,000

The size in square metres (4.4 million square feet) of the new Toyosu market. Equivalent to 76 American football fields, it is nearly twice as large as the old market at Tsukiji.

41,964

The estimated "population" of Tsukiji, including employees and regular buyers.

13,000

The number of pieces of sushi expected from the biggest tuna ever sold at a New Year auction -- a whopper weighing 405 kilograms (893 pounds) snapped up this year for 36.5 million yen ($321,000).

2,900

The amount, in tonnes, of fish, fruit and vegetables that change hands daily at Tsukiji.

698

The number of items left at the lost-and-found at Tsukiji in 2015. Items left behind often include seafood, such as live octopus or horse mackerel.

480

The number of different kinds of seafood handled at Tsukiji every day.

300

The amount, in kilograms (661 pounds), of rat poison expected to be used as part of the Tsukiji anti-rat operation after its closure, along with 40,000 sticky sheets to catch rodents.

270

The number of different types of fruit and vegetables sold in Tsukiji.

180

The amount, in tonnes, of ice made each day at Tsukiji to keep fish fresh.

120

The maximum number of spectators allowed at the world-famous tuna auctions. Tourists start queueing as early as 2 am to get a place at the event, which is kicked off by the pealing of handbells at 5:30 am.

- 15 -

The precise temperature, in Celsius, that the tuna action must be kept at.