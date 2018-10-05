These US states drink the most pumpkin spice lattes

Oregon has emerged the No. 1 state when it comes to the consumption of pumpkin spice lattes.

According to financial data services company Square, the Beaver State drinks the highest amount of PSLs in the US, followed by Wisconsin, Ohio, Iowa and North Dakota, reports Money.

To determine the ranking, Square looked at transactions from across the country last year, where small businesses use their card readers.

That means sales at Starbucks, which popularized the autumnal drink to cult status, were not considered.

Surprisingly, though they're renowned for their fall foliage and attract leaf peeping pilgrimages every year, data showed that Vermont and Maine drink the fewest number of PSLs.

Meanwhile, the cheapest PSL is sold in South Dakota, where the average drink is USD $3.56. The most expensive PSL is sold in Tennessee, where the average price is $5.

Late this summer, when the PSL loomed on the horizon, The Daring Kitchen analyzed Twitter traffic to see which states were most excited about the return of the most autumnal caffeinated beverage.

After looking at geo-tagged data and PSL-related hashtags, they deduced that Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington, Oregon and Indiana are the biggest fans.