Japan, African ministers gather to discuss quality infrastructure

TICAD

Ministers from Japan and African countries started a two-day meeting Saturday in Tokyo to discuss the need for quality infrastructure and the challenges to making development more inclusive on the continent where China's influence is growing.

The meeting is part of a Japan-led initiative to assist African development and precedes an international conference on the issue slated for August next year in Yokoyama near Tokyo.

During the meeting, senior officials from over 50 countries in Africa are expected to exchange views over a range of topics from infrastructure development and healthcare coverage to disaster prevention and business investment.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono is expected to stress the importance of quality infrastructure, which Tokyo sees as crucial, and call for proper management of debt in pursuing development projects.

In the previous round of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, in 2016, Japan pledged $30 billion over a three-year period for investment in Africa.

China is also courting African countries with massive investment. Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed in September to extend $60 billion of financing to Africa, which is seen as having growth potential.

Concern has risen, however, that huge loans extended to finance infrastructure development could lead to defaults by African countries.

The ministers are expected to check progress on projects launched so far and explore ways to encourage private-sector investment, according to Japanese officials.

A spate of bilateral meetings between Kono and visiting African ministers are scheduled on the fringes of the multilateral gathering through Sunday.