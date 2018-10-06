Japanese evening newspaper headlines
The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Saturday evening editions:
-- Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market ends 83 years of business for relocation (Asahi, Mainichi, Yomiuri)
-- Allowances for children becoming cashless (Nikkei)
