Tennis: Nishikori beats Gasquet 7-6(2), 6-1 in Japan Open semis

Nishikori at Japan Open

Two-time champion Kei Nishikori kept his bid for a third Rakuten Japan Open title on track with a 7-6(2), 6-1 semifinal win over France's Richard Gasquet on Saturday.

After both players held serve throughout the first set, the home favorite went up a double break early in the second en route to a comfortable victory in 1 hour, 32 minutes at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.

The Japanese world No. 12, who has yet to lose a set at the tournament, served 10 aces to his 25th-ranked opponent's seven and did not concede a single double fault.

Nishikori will meet Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final after the 32nd-ranked Russian earlier defeated 31st-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

The 22-year-old from Moscow registered his first win in three career meeting between the two unseeded semifinalists, breaking his 19-year-old opponent twice in each set to wrap up the match in just over an hour.

Nishikori, 28, made a strong start to the his ninth career match against Gasquet, who had won seven of their previous encounters.

Third-seed Nishikori served a love game to go up 1-0 at the outset, then showed a willingness to attack No. 8 seed Gasquet's serve, closing out a long rally with a drop shot at the net to start the second game up 0-15.

With both players holding comfortably through five games, Nishikori brought up the first break point in the sixth with an impressive crosscourt backhand for 30-40.

But Gasquet answered with his own backhand winner before taking the next point with a smash at the net as he went on to hold serve.

The Frenchman survived two break points in his following service game, fighting back from 15-40 with four straight points to level the set at 4-4.

Nishikori jumped to a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker after winning points against Gasquet's first two serves. He brought up set point with an ace, then sent down another unreturnable serve to clinch the tie-breaker 7-2.

Nishikori opened the second set by finally converting a break point, attacking Gasquet's second serve with the advantage and pressuring him into an error to take the game.

He claimed the double break and a 3-0 lead in even more convincing fashion, racing out to 0-40 before securing the point at 30-40 by punching a forehand winner down the line.

Down 0-30 in the seventh game, with Nishikori holding a 5-1 lead, Gasquet sent down a 186-kilometer-per-hour ace as he fought to stay alive. Nishikori brought up two match points on a crosscourt forehand before sealing the victory with a forehand winner to an ovation from the home crowd.