Private info of over 250,000 Facebook users feared to have leaked

Facebook

Mobile phone numbers, message logs and other personal information of possibly more than 250,000 Facebook users worldwide have leaked and been posted on the internet, according to cybersecurity experts, adding to concerns over the social media giant's security controls.

A Russian security expert said on condition of anonymity that he discovered the massive leakage on a website, which included private messages, birthdates and even info that only those approved can see. Several victims also said personal information had been exposed.

An information security expert said data on more than 250,000 Facebook users worldwide are estimated to have been leaked on the website.

A spokeswoman at the Japanese unit of Facebook Inc. said the company is aware of the possible security breach, is investigating to identify user accounts potentially affected, and will take necessary measures to protect user data.

She also said the latest incident has nothing to do with the two security breaches that surfaced earlier this year.

The U.S. company is struggling with security issues after saying in April that data on up to 87 million users may have been improperly shared with the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which worked for the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign of Donald Trump.

Late last month, Facebook said a cyberattack was feared to have exposed information on nearly 50 million of its users.

Among the victims of the latest breach, a man working for a manufacturing company in western Japan said that 21 messages from his Facebook account were exposed, including an invitation for drinks he received from a friend in January this year with information on the date, place and fee.

Even his mobile phone number, which was not made public on his account, was leaked, he said.

"Why did such a thing happen? I thought (personal info) would never be shared with people other than my friends. That's why I was using Facebook," the man said. He has been using the social networking site for around five years.

"I never thought I would be a victim of the leakage," a teacher in Tokyo said after discovering such personal information as his birthdate and mobile phone number had been exposed.

A Russian woman, who had her mobile phone and messages exposed, expressed anger. "I am in shock. I will delete my Facebook page immediately," she said.