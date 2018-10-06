Donald Trump Attacks ‘Rude’ Brett Kavanaugh Protesters On Twitter, Accuses Them Of Being Paid By George Soros

Trump Organization Asked Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela For Help In Business Deal

President Donald Trump attacked people protesting Brett Kavanaugh‘s nomination to the Supreme Court in a tweet on Friday morning, accusing them of being paid by billionaire George Soros, a renown Democratic fundraiser.

“The very rude elevators screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it!” Trump wrote, adding he found the “professionally made” and “identical” signs the protesters were carrying to be suspicious. “Paid for by Soros and others.”

Many protesters, many of them female and some of them survivors of sexual assault, were arrested this week, including celebrities like Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski. The protesters confronted several Republican lawmakers on Thursday, including Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who at first ignored the masses but then told them to “grow up.”

“Why aren’t you brave enough to talk to us and exchange with us?” one of the protesters asked Hatch, who is retiring this year.

“When you grow up I’ll be glad to,” Hatch replied, waving his hand dismissively.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, also insisted that he and his colleagues would not be intimidated by the protesters when voting on Kavanaugh.

On Sept. 28 — one day after Kavanaugh and his first accuser Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee — two sexual assault survivors confronted Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake for announcing he would vote to approve Kavanaugh. After demanding an FBI investigation and seeing the bureau’s report, Flake said Friday he would vote to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Trump has pushes similar conspiracy theories many times previously that protesters who oppose him or any of his closest allies are in fact “actors” paid by prominent liberals like Soros and Bill and Hillary Clinton.