1983 Letter Written By Brett Kavanaugh Shows His Social Group: “Loud, Obnoxious Drunks With Prolific Pukers”

Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale classmate refutes drinking allegations

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh‘s character is currently under intense scrutiny, and a piece of evidence hailing from his time in high school has emerged.

1983 LETTER SHOWS BRETT KAVANAUGH’S HIGH SCHOOL LIFE

The New York Times published a copy of a letter Kavanaugh wrote in 1983 on Tuesday. The letter primarily discusses a then-forthcoming trip the judge and seven of his classmates were planning, and in it Kavanaugh labels himself and his social circle as “loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers.” However, the letter is curiously signed by “Bart” and not Brett Kavanaugh.

The judge was questioned about the letter last week by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) asked why the then-high school student signed his name as Bart, which spurred a back and forth between the two that ultimately ended without a clear answer.

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

“Judge Kavanaugh, I’m trying to get a straight answer from you under oath,” Leahy said. He then inquired if Kavanaugh was the Bart who signed the letter, a question Kavanaugh responded with by saying, “You’d have to ask him.” Given the context of the conversation, Kavanaugh appeared to be talking about Mark Judge, one of his friends at the time.

Judge’s yearbook makes a reference to a “Bart O’Kavanaugh,” implying President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court hopeful did indeed pen the letter. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford also accused Judge of sexual misconduct alongside Kavanaugh back when they were at a high school party.

The FBI investigation into Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual assault is expected to end soon, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell still intends to carry out Kavanaugh’s voting process later this week.