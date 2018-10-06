Tennis: Fully fit Nishikori hopeful of 3rd Japan Open crown

Nishikori at Japan Open

One win away from his first title since 2016, a rejuvenated Kei Nishikori said Saturday he is "feeling 100 percent" and hopeful of claiming a third Rakuten Japan Open crown.

The 28-year-old third seed, who has not dropped a set en route to Sunday's final at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, said he has finally regained the form that saw him reach world No. 4 before missing five months with a wrist injury.

"I'm feeling 100 percent. I was feeling 100 percent before, playing the clay court season, but now I think I'm more consistent," Nishikori, a semifinalist at last month's U.S. Open, said.

"I had a couple of bad weeks after clay courts, but now...everything is feeling perfect. (I've been) feeling consistent (since) the U.S. Open. Now I'm fully back."

After returning from injury in January, Nishikori reached the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters in April. His run to the last four at Flushing Meadows ended in a straight-sets loss to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

In Saturday's 7-6(2), 6-3 semifinal win over eighth seed Richard Gasquet, world No. 12 Nishikori traded service games before finding another gear in the first-set tie breaker.

The home favorite went on to breeze through the second set, winning three break points as he dominated an opponent who had won seven of their previous nine meetings.

"I had to change something to beat Richard, because I'd been losing to him for a long time," Nishikori said. "We've been playing many times (since) 10 years ago. I think we've both changed a little bit how we play. But I'm very happy with my game."

"The fact that I was serving really well made things much easier for me."

Nishikori, whose most recent title came at the Memphis Open in February 2016, was Japan Open champion in 2012 and 2014 when the tournament was played outdoors at the Ariake Coliseum.

Standing in the way of a third trophy in Tokyo is unseeded Russian Daniil Medvedev. The pair has met just once before, in the second round at Monte-Carlo in April, with Nishikori winning 7-5, 6-2.

World No. 32 Medvedev advanced with a 6-3, 6-3 win over another unseeded semifinalist, 31st-ranked Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Nishikori will have the vocal backing of the home crowd in Sunday's indoor final at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, the first completed new venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I hope I can win the title. It's been four years...I will do my best tomorrow and we'll see," he said.