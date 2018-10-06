Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed By Senate To U.S. Supreme Court By Vote Of 50-48

Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale classmate refutes drinking allegations

Controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday afternoon by a vote of 50 to 48. His confirmation was assured Friday when Sen. Susan Collins(R-Maine) backed the nominee. Kavanaugh will cement the Court’s conservative majority for generations to come.

Kavanaugh was accused by multiple women of inappropriate sexual conduct. Prof. Christine Blasey Ford testified last week that Kavanaugh had attempted to rape her as a teenager. Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez came forward to say that Kavanaugh had exposed himself to her while they were at a college party. A brief FBI investigation found no conclusive evidence of these claims, but Democrats charge that some 40 witnesses were never interviewed due to White House pressure.