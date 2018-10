“It won’t be the war to end all wars, it will be the war to end everything,” said David Tennant who portrays a demon of the coming Armageddon in the first official trailer for Good Omens that was unveiled at New York Comic Con Saturday. “Welcome to the end times,” added Michael Sheen, who plays an angel. […]

First Trailer Of ‘Good Omens’ Released At New York Comic Con

