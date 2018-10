The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Sunday morning editions:

-- Gov't to tighten monitoring of regeneration medicine (Asahi)

-- Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market ends 83 years of business (Mainichi)

-- Japan, U.S. confirm policy coordination ahead of Pompeo's trip to N. Korea (Yomiuri)

-- Boom in real estate sector led by retail investors on decline (Nikkei)