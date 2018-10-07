Haulage vehicles line up for move to new Tokyo fish market

New fish market

A number of haulage vehicles and forklifts traveled in a convoy on a road in central Tokyo on early Sunday morning to move from the closed Tsukiji fish market to a new site at a nearby waterfront area in the capital.

The operators of the low-speed mini-vehicles drove them on a 2.3 kilometer stretch of road to the new Toyosu fish market, including a section that has yet to be opened to general use, with permission from the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Following the closure of the Tsukiji market on Saturday after its 83-year history of business, the Toyosu fish market is scheduled to be opened on Thursday.

Some 2,600 haulage vehicles and forklifts used at the aging Tsukiji market are supposed to move to the Toyosu market from Saturday to Wednesday.

At the arrival of the Toyosu market, the transport vehicles were sanitized before entering the site.