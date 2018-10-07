Soccer: Muto scores 1st goal since moving to English Premier League

Football: Newcastle's Muto

Japan international striker Yoshinori Muto scored his first Premier League goal in Newcastle United's 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Muto, making his first Premier League start, scored Newcastle's second goal in the 10th minute at Old Trafford. Three minutes after Kenedy netted the opener, Muto doubled the lead by holding off Ashley Young inside the box and driving in a shot with his left foot.

The 26-year-old Muto moved to Newcastle from Mainz in the German Bundesliga on a four-year deal over the summer and made his Premier League debut in August.

Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down with three second-half goals. Substitute Juan Mata scored with a free kick in the 70th minute and Anthony Martial equalized six minutes later.

Substitute Alexis Sanchez scored the winner in the 90th minute to give Jose Mourinho's side their first win since Sept. 15.

Manchester United are sitting in eighth place in the 20-team table with four wins, three losses and a draw, while Newcastle dropped to second from bottom. Manchester City remain top of the table with six wins and a draw.

In the Belgian first division, Daichi Kamada scored a penalty for his third goal of the season in Sint-Truiden's 3-1 win over Mouscron.

