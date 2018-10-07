Basketball: Grizzlies rookie Watanabe impresses in exhibition game

Yuta Watanabe

Japan's National Basketball Association rookie Yuta Watanabe scored 11 points in the Memphis Grizzlies' 109-104 extra-time victory over the Indiana Pacers in a preseason exhibition game on Saturday.

Watanabe entered the game toward the end of the third quarter and scored a 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime at 94-all. He also delivered three rebounds and a block during the 20 minutes, 46 seconds he played at FedEx Forum.

The 23-year-old, who graduated from George Washington University, signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Grizzlies over the summer.

He made his NBA debut the previous day when he played for 7:20 in the Grizzlies' 120-110 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. He missed Tuesday's preseason opener due to a left-shoulder injury he suffered while playing for Japan's national team.

Under the new concept introduced for the 2017-2018 season, Watanabe will spend most of the season in the developmental G League, but will be able to spend a maximum of 45 days on the NBA roster.