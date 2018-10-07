Low turnout hits Romania gay marriage vote

Romanian women leave a polling station after casting their vote on Sunday. Same-sex couples are already not allowed by law to marry or enter into civil partnerships in Romania

Bucharest (AFP) - Low turnout cast uncertainty over a referendum in Romania Sunday on restricting the definition of marriage to exclude same-sex unions.

Romanians were voting on whether to alter the constitution to define marriage as explicitly between a man and woman, rather than just "spouses" as it is currently defined.

A poll on Friday indicated that as many as 90 percent of voters were in favour.

But on the second day of voting on Sunday, turnout at midday was less than 12 percent -- well below the 30 percent needed for the result to pass.

Same-sex couples are already not allowed by law to marry or enter into civil partnerships in Romania.

Critics say a change in the constitution will make it nearly impossible for gays and lesbians to win the right to marry in future.

Voters in favour of the change, backed by the powerful Orthodox Church, say they wanted to defend traditional family values.

"If we allow gay people to marry, tomorrow they will be asking to adopt children and that would be unacceptable," said one retired man on Saturday.

But other voters criticised the motion.

"It is an enormous lie and a waste of money," said Ileana Popescu, a retiree, after attending mass in Bucharest on Sunday.

"We should let everyone choose whether or not to marry, regardless of their sexual orientation."

Critics say the left-wing ruling Social Democrats (PSD) are using the referendum to revive support among the country's overwhelmingly Orthodox population. The party has been hit by corruption scandals.

Several voting stations in the centre of the capital were virtually deserted early Sunday afternoon.

"The aggressiveness of the 'Yes' campaign, the attempt to instil hatred against a minority, has made Romanians reticent to vote," sociologist Gelu Duminica told AFP.

Voting was due to close on Sunday at 1800 GMT. Results were expected on Monday.

Also on Monday, PSD leader Liviu Dragnea is scheduled to appear in court to appeal a three-and-a-half year jail sentence over a fake jobs scandal.