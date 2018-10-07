Tennis: Sky the limit for Japan Open champ Medvedev, Nishikori says

Tennis: Nishikori at Rakuten Japan Open

Newly crowned Rakuten Japan Open champion Daniil Medvedev has all the tools needed to reach the top of the tennis world, vanquished finalist Kei Nishikori said Sunday.

In the wake of his shock 6-2, 6-4 loss at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, runner-up Nishikori heaped praise on Russian world No. 32 Medvedev.

"He can be top 10, for sure," the 28-year-old Nishikori said. "He has everything."

"Today he (played) very good defense. He has long arms, long legs. (He played) many balls today that I was struggling to hit."

The win in Tokyo is Medvedev's third career title, and the third this year for the 22-year-old , who followed his maiden crown at the Sydney International in January with victory at the Winston-Salem Open in August.

Having won their only previous meeting at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April, world No. 12 Nishikori said Medvedev had taken his game to another level this time around.

"He was serving great today. I didn't have any chance," said Nishikori, the tournament third seed. "(The) ball was skipping a lot with this surface and he was getting good shots and serving great today."

In his post-match press-conference, the unseeded Medvedev said the praise from Nishikori was further confirmation he was on the right track during a breakout season on the tour.

"Kei is one of the best all-around players in our sport and to hear this from him means I can do it," Medvedev said. "But my prior goal is to take it match by match and continue to work (in) practices."

"Like this I can improve and maybe get to the top as Kei said."

Nishikori, who last won a title at the Memphis Open in February 2016, said he was happy to have played a final on home soil despite the loss.

The former world No. 4 said his recent performances, including a semifinal appearance at the U.S. Open last month, had boosted his confidence following his return in January from a five-month absence with a wrist injury.

"I think I've been playing well (since the U.S. Open). Maybe not today, but I'm happy to be in the final here again today, in Japan, my home," said Nishikori, adding he would not be making any major changes to his game following the loss.

"I just need to keep playing the same. It was a little unfortunate today. (Medvedev) was playing great tennis."