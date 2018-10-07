China cuts bank reserve requirement to spur economy amid trade war

People's Bank of China

China's central bank said Sunday it is cutting the amount of cash that large banks must hold as reserves, to ease credit and boost economic growth given the negative impact of an escalating trade war with the United States.

The move by the People's Bank of China is apparently aimed at prompting financial institutions to lend more money to companies and other entities to bolster consumption and domestic investment, economists say.

The reserve requirement ratio for large lenders will be cut from 15.5 percent now to 14.5 percent effective Oct. 15, according to Chinese media. The cut is equivalent to an injection of 750 billion yuan ($109 billion) in cash into the financial market.

Previously, in an attempt to curtail expanding corporate debt and prevent asset bubbles, Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership put more emphasis on monetary tightening than economic growth.

But an intensifying tit-for-tat increase in tariffs by the United States and China has sparked fears that China's export-oriented economy may grow at a substantially slower rate than had been expected, prodding the authorities to order economic stimulus measures.

Late last month, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump invoked tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports. With this third round of tariffs, the United States is now imposing double-digit tariffs on around half of the products it imports from China each year.

China immediately took retaliatory action, slapping additional tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. imports, which means Beijing has so far levied tariffs on more than 80 percent of all goods imported from the United States.