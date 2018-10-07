Bernie Sanders Saves Law Student Amy Currotto From Getting Hit By Traffic

Bernie Sanders Plots Another 2020 Presidential Bid

Not everyone gets to meet their heroes, but even fewer people have their lives saved by them. Amy Currotto, a student at University District Columbia of Law, says Sen. Bernie Sanders kept her from being hit by a car on Wednesday.

While on her way to a guitar lesson, the 26-year-old says she accidentally wandered into oncoming traffic.

“I was crossing the intersection and walking into oncoming traffic, which I didn’t because I was really focused on mentally preparing for my lesson,” she told People. “ I just heard Bernie Sanders call out to me, ‘Ma’am! Ma’am! Get off the street!’”

SLIDESHOW: DONALD TRUMP’S 30 CRAZIEST TWEETS

Caught off guard by the familiar voice, Currotto says she was momentarily frozen in place in the middle of the street as cars maneuvered around her.

“I was in shock that it was Bernie Sanders, so I didn’t immediately get off the street like I probably should’ve,” said Currotto.

After Sanders beckoned her off the street, Currotto says she was embarrassed because of the apparent agitation or concern in the senator’s voice.

“He ended up being really, really nice once I got off the street and onto the sidewalk,” Currotto added.

Once she was safely off the street and onto the sidewalk, Currotto asked Sanders for a selfie. Short on time, and pressured by the crowd slowly gathering around the second term senator, Sanders departed soon after the picture was taken.

Currotto, a professed Sanders fan, had come close to meeting the legislator several summers ago during her time working near Sanders on Capitol Hill.

“It was crazy that I had this opportunity to meet him on a street corner randomly,” said Currotto.