Keira Knightley went after Kate Middleton for her public postpartum appearance and behavior after the birth of Princess Charlotte. In Scarlett Curtis‘ new book, Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies), the actress pens a letter to her and husband James Righton‘s 3-year-old daughter, Edie. In the letter, called “The Weaker Sex,” Knightley discusses how she looked and acted after childbirth […]

