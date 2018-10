The Play That Goes Wrong is the understatement of the year. From the moment, the troupe of the fictional Cornley University Drama Society takes the stage to perform The Murder at Haversham Manor doors fail to open, pictures fall from the walls, cast members pratfall and sets collapse – sometimes all at once. The show, which originated […]

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ Theater Review: Goes Very Right With New Cast Members

