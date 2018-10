Kyodo News Plus is an online publication delivering the latest news from Japan.

-- Okinawa prefectural government to hold funeral for former Gov. Takeshi Onaga at 2 p.m.

-- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments data for August at 8:50 a.m.

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.