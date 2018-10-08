Previous winners of the Nobel Economics Prize

Stockholm (AFP) - The Nobel Economics Prize was on Monday awarded to American economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer for "integrating climate change" and "technological innovations into long-run macroeconomic analysis".
The award -- which is the only Nobel not originally included in Alfred Nobel's last will and testament -- was established in 1968 to celebrate the Swedish central bank's 300th anniversary.
Since it was first awarded in 1969, Americans have dominated the prize.
Here is a list of the winners:
2018: William Nordhaus (US) and Paul Romer (US)
2017: Richard Thaler (US)
2016: Oliver Hart (Britain-US) and Bengt Holmstrom (Finland)
2015: Angus Deaton (Britain-US)
2014: Jean Tirole (France)
2013: Eugene Fama, Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Shiller (US)
2012: Alvin Roth and Lloyd Shapley (US)
2011: Thomas Sargent and Christopher Sims (US)
2010: Peter Diamond and Dale Mortensen (US) and Christopher Pissarides (Cyprus-Britain)
2009: Elinor Ostrom and Oliver Williamson (US)
2008: Paul Krugman (US)
2007: Leonid Hurwicz, Eric Maskin and Roger Myerson (US)
2006: Edmund Phelps (US)
2005: Thomas Schelling (US), Robert J. Aumann (US-Israel)
2004: Finn Kydland (Norway), Edward Prescott (US)
2003: Robert Engle (US), Clive Granger (Britain)
2002: Daniel Kahneman (Israel-US) and Vernon Smith (US)
2001: George Akerlof (US), A. Michael Spence (US), Joseph Stiglitz (US)
2000: James Heckman (US), Daniel McFadden (US)
1999: Robert Mundell (Canada)
1998: Amartya Sen (India)
1997: Robert Merton (US), Myron Scholes (US)
1996: James Mirrlees (Britain), William Vickrey (US)
1995: Robert Lucas Jr (US)
1994: John Harsanyi (US), John Nash (US), Reinhard Selten (Germany)
1993: Robert Fogel (US), Douglass North (US)
1992: Gary Becker (US)
1991: Ronald Coase (Britain)
1990: Harry Markowitz (US), Merton Miller (US), William Sharpe (US)
1989: Trygve Haavelmo (Norway)
1988: Maurice Allais (France)
1987: Robert Solow (US)
1986: James Buchanan (US)
1985: Franco Modigliani (US)
1984: Richard Stone (Britain)
1983: Gerard Debreu (US)
1982: George Stigler (US)
1981: James Tobin (US)
1980: Lawrence Klein (US)
1979: Theodore Schultz (US), Arthur Lewis (Britain)
1978: Herbert Simon (US)
1977: Bertil Ohlin (Sweden), James Meade (Britain)
1976: Milton Friedman (US)
1975: Leonid Kantorovich (Soviet Union), Tjalling Koopmans (US)
1974: Gunnar Myrdal (Sweden), Friedrich von Hayek (Britain)
1973: Vassily Leontief (US)
1972: John Hicks (Britain), Kenneth Arrow (US)
1971: Simon Kuznets (US)
1970: Paul Samuelson (US)
1969: Ragnar Frisch (Norway), Jan Tinbergen (Netherlands)