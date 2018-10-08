Soccer: Kobayashi out of Japan friendlies, Kitagawa to join squad

Yu Kobayashi

Forward Yu Kobayashi has withdrawn from the Japan squad for the upcoming friendlies against Panama and Uruguay because of an ankle injury, the Japan Football Association said Monday.

The 31-year-old Kawasaki Frontale striker left the field in the 82nd minute of Sunday's 0-0 draw between the J-League leaders and Kashima Antlers after twisting his left ankle.

He will be replaced by Shimizu S-Pulse forward Koya Kitagawa, 22, making his first appearance in the senior national squad, the JFA said.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu has recalled six veterans of last summer's World Cup in Russia for the friendlies against Panama on Oct. 12 in Niigata and Uruguay in Saitama four days later.

They include Galatasaray left-back Yuto Nagatomo, Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai and Werder Bremen striker Yuya Osako.

With a squad largely comprised of J-League players, Olympic head coach and World Cup assistant Moriyasu managed Japan to an impressive 3-0 win over Costa Rica in his first game leading the Samurai Blue on Sept. 11.