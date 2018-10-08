Tennis: Osaka reaches No. 4 in WTA ranking, equal highest for Japanese

Tennis: Osaka at China Open

Naomi Osaka climbed two places to world No. 4 in the latest WTA rankings released Monday, equaling the highest-ever standing by a Japanese player.

The 20-year-old -- who was born in Osaka and raised in the United States by her Japanese mother and Haitian father -- started the year as No. 68 but soared up the rankings with titles at Indian Wells in March and the U.S. Open last month.

She finished runner-up at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo late last month and reached the semifinals of the China Open which concluded Sunday.

Two other Japanese players have previously reached world No. 4 -- Kimiko Date, in 1995, and Kei Nishikori, who most recently held the rank in March last year.

Osaka earlier this month qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals Singapore for the first time in her career.

The world's top eight players will compete in the Oct. 21-28 round-robin tournament with a $7 million total prize purse on the line.