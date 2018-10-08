Japan airs hope for Cambodia's development through democratic process

Japan-Cambodia talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday expressed hope for the development of Cambodia through a democratic process amid criticism from the international community over the Southeast Asian nation's latest election results.

Speaking to reporters with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen after their meeting in Tokyo, Abe said, "Japan expects Cambodia to develop further through the solidarity of the people and the promotion of its democratic process."

To that end, Abe said Japan will invite young politicians from various parties and senior officials of the national election board so that they can learn about Japanese election systems.

Japan will also provide support to strengthen transparency and fairness in the Cambodia's legal process, Abe added.

The Hun Sen administration has been under fire as his ruling party won all seats in the National Assembly in the general election in July amid the lack of a major opposition party, which was forced to dissolve ahead of the race.

Hun Sen, who has been in power for 33 years, said he is "very satisfied" with Abe's proposals, adding they will contribute to the development of democracy in his country.

"I expect the younger generation to build a democratic culture," the Cambodian leader said.

Abe and Hun Sen met ahead of the Mekong-Japan Summit Meeting on Tuesday, which also involves the leaders of Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Hun Sen extended his gratitude for Abe's readiness to help Cambodia to bid to host the Asia-Europe Meeting in 2020.

If the summit is convened as planned, it will be the first time the Southeast Asian nation has hosted such a large gathering of leaders from Asia and Europe.

As this year marks the 65th anniversary since Japan and Cambodia established diplomatic ties, Abe also promised to offer up to 3.6 billion yen ($31.6 million) in low-interest loans to repair and build irrigation facilities around the Tonle Sap Lake, which is one of the biggest in Southeast Asia.