China's foreign minister urges U.S. to stop "misguided" activities

China-US talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States to stop "misguided" activities in his talks Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as relations between the two countries continue to sour amid an escalating trade spat.

In their talks in Beijing, Wang told Pompeo that the United States "should come back to the right track" of cooperation, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a press conference.

Wang's remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump in late September accused China of attempting to meddle in the Nov. 6 midterm congressional elections.

At a press conference in New York late last month, Trump said Beijing wants the U.S. president and his Republican party to "lose an election," as Washington has been ratcheting up pressure on Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership to curb the huge U.S. trade deficit with China.

As for Xi, Trump said, "He may not be a friend of mine anymore," indicating that he is reviewing their relationship, although the U.S. president had described his Chinese counterpart as a "great" leader since taking office in January 2017.

Also last month, Washington invoked tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports. With this third round of tariffs, the United States is now imposing double-digit tariffs on around half of the products it imports from China each year.

China immediately took retaliatory action, slapping additional tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. imports, which means Beijing has so far levied tariffs on more than 80 percent of all goods imported from the United States.

Trump has become irritated with China's apparent unwillingness so far to make concessions on trade issues, foreign affairs experts say.