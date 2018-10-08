NFC Divisional Leaders Redskins, Saints Play Monday Night (Oct. 8) In Fantasy-Rich Game: Time Start, Channel, Players To Watch

The New Orleans Saints at 3-1 lead their division and host the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football, also division leaders at 2-1, fresh off a bye week and fully rested.

The prime matchup is laden with significant fantasy football names and stories. Whether you’re an Alvin Kamara first-round owner, loyal Mark Ingram rider, or Adrian Peterson fan, fantasy has a considerable sum of points to be dealt Monday night in this week five Columbus Day matchup.

Washington’s defense has been supreme, fixing to thwart what is arguably the league’s most fearsome offense in New Orleans, which is undefeated at home.

Washington ranks seventh in rushing yards allowed, third against the pass (187 yards per game) and second in points allowed at just 14.7 per game. The Jaguars and Ravens are the only other teams that rank in the top ten in all three major aspects of defense. What does any of this mean for New Orleans and owners of its offense?

Quarterback Drew Brees leads the NFL in completion percentage (75.8) and has thrown eight touchdowns to no interceptions with his array of talent on offense. Kamara, his running back, boasts a mind-boggling 611 yards from scrimmage in 2018. Against the Giants, he had 19 carries for 134 yards, and against the Falcons the previous week, he had 15 receptions for 124 yards. The elephant (or power back) in the room is the return of Ingram, who cements New Orleans as the most lethal dual-wield in the league. This, of course, will open up the sky for wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is averaging 10.5 receptions for 111 yards this season.

On the flip side, the Saints defense has been nothing to fear: thanks in part to a crippled secondary, the 30.3 points the Saints are allowing per game are the fourth most in the league. Washington’s run game with Peterson is poised to make an immediate impact to follow his 236 rushing yards in three games along with three touchdowns.

For the casual NFL fan or rabid fantasy owner, there will be something for everyone to see on Monday Night Football.