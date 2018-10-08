Americans win Nobel economics prize for sustainable growth theories

(Getty)Paul Romer

American scholars William Nordhaus and Paul Romer have won this year's Nobel economics prize for developing theories on how to generate sustainable economic growth, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Monday.

Nordhaus, a professor at Yale University, and Romer, a professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, were given the prize as they had "significantly broadened the scope of economic analysis by constructing models that explain how the market economy interacts with nature and knowledge."

The award is formally called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Unlike other Nobel prizes established by the will of Nobel, it was created by Sweden's central bank in 1968 and first given out in the following year.

The 2018 prize of 9 million kronor ($1 million) will be shared by the two American economists and will be presented at a ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death.