‘SNL’ Spoofs Senate Republicans’ Celebration Of Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation To Supreme Court [VIDEO]

Saturday Night Live parodied Republican senators’ celebration of Judge Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed to the Supreme Court in this weekend’s episode. The “Cold Open” for the second episode of Season 44 began with veteran SNL cast member Kenan Thompson playing CNN’s Don Lemon, who somberly reported the news of Kavanaugh’s confirmation while correspondent Dana Bash (played by Heidi Gardner) interviewed the jubilant GOP lawmakers in a locker room. […]

