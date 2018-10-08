Myanmar's Suu Kyi courts Japanese investors

Suu Kyi in Tokyo

Visiting Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday assured Japanese companies that they can invest in her country with confidence despite ongoing challenges including the situation in Rakhine State.

Speaking before over 400 Japanese corporate representatives at the Myanmar Investment Conference held in Tokyo, organized by the Japan External Trade Organization, Suu Kyi said there have been "positive changes" recently in the investment climate of her country and that investment opportunities "are everywhere" there.

She said Myanmar has been undergoing multiple simultaneous complex transitions in recent years, adding that new investment and company laws, introduced recently, provide a much-improved legal framework for investors.

She also expressed her preference for Japanese investors, who she said usually bring with them a responsible approach toward the environment and society.

"Our long, close relationship with Japan has left us in no doubt as to your capacity for ensuring responsible investment in Myanmar. We welcome your investment with enthusiasm and with confidence," she said.

Suu Kyi noted that the country's ongoing Rakhine issue is continuing to be a challenging factor for potential investors, but vowed to overcome it through firm policies.

The Myanmar leader said she is ready to acknowledge that potential investors will have challenges to face "particularly with regard to the Rakhine" and unfinished peace negotiations with powerful ethnic minority armed groups. However, she voiced confidence that her country will move forward.

"We are not hiding this fact from our friends. But we are confident that if we stand firm in the interest of all who live within our frontiers and all who are dependent on our country for the security and their prosperity, we shall not fail to go forward," she added.

Myanmar has been under increasing pressure from the United Nations and the international community over atrocities committed by its security forces against Rohingya Muslims living in the western state of Rakhine.

According to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, more than 720,000 of them have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since August last year, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal crackdown in response to attacks by Rohingya militants on security outposts.

Suu Kyi arrived in Japan on Friday to attend a regional investment forum on Monday and the 11th Mekong-Japan summit meeting Tuesday. She is scheduled to leave Japan on Wednesday after meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.