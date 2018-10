Taylor Swift has been notoriously apolitical in recent years, but on Sunday, she finally spoke up about a Senate candidate who worries her. The 28-year-old pop singer took to Instagram to address the upcoming midterm elections — which will be held on Nov. 6 — and revealed she is supporting Democratic former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen in the […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.