Giants Lose Heartbreaker To Panthers 33-31 In The Most Giants Way Possible [VIDEO]

The New York Giants (1-4) put on a vintage performance Sunday against theCarolina Panthers (3-1) in Charlotte. A vintage Giants performance, though, usually means a gut-wrenching loss that leaves fans with a cloud of misery until the next season of dread.

Giants Daggered In Final Second To Panthers

After a patented Eli Manning drive in the clutch with under four minutes to go, the Giants took the lead with the help of a Saquon Barkley score. It left Cam Newton and the Panthers with just a few short plays to get in field goal range, and after some decent defense and questionable clock management, it looked bleak for the Panthers’ chance at making a field goal, should it even attempt one. But the Panthers went ahead and did it anyway.

Big Blue lost on a 63-yard game-winning kick from Graham Gano with one second on the clock, whose career-long prior to that was only 54 yards. While it was a typical devastating loss for New York, the preceding events probably made Giants fans wish they hadn’t been in the game at all.

The Giants needed at least 31 points to upset the Panthers at home and grab their second win of the season, and with the help of Odell Beckham Jr.‘s touchdown pass to Barkley, 31 points were slapped on the board. It was the first time the team had scored 30 points in over 38 games. Manning completed 22 of 36 passes for 326 yards, threw two touchdown passes, and two crucial interceptions, ending with a passer rating of 86.1. The Panthers allowed the offense to blossom at points, and Manning was able to have his first 300-yard game since last year against Philadelphia when he threw for 434 yards.

That sort of performance might typically yield a win for a Giants team that has struggled to produce on offense despite the arsenal of weapons. It looked on track for a season-curbing win that would place the team at 2-3 and on track to upend the NFC East. Instead, the team is left with a 1-4 wound that might not see healing.

New York’s heartbreak is mostly engrained in its history, most recently in said game against Philadelphia. The team lost consecutive games on final-play field goals in 2017, similar to Sunday’s nightmare. Jake Elliott’s 61-yarder at Philadelphia in week 2 of 2017, and Nick Folk’s 34-yarder at Tampa Bay the week after.