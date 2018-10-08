Spurs Guard Dejounte Murray Tears ACL, NBA Wishes Speedy Recovery

Spurs' Dejounte Murray suffers ACL tear

An MRI confirmed that San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Dejounte Murray has a torn ACL, the team announced Monday.

Dejounte Murray Tears ACL In Preseason Game

In a preseason loss to the Houston Rockets, Murray pushed to the basket and planted sharply in the paint against James Harden, and the fast-break led to a cut that was ugly and unpromising. He was able to leave the court on his own strength, although ligament damage was confirmed in his right knee.

Although the injury occurred in the preseason, it is likely Murray will miss the entirety of the 2018-2019 season. San Antonio says there is no timetable for his return. A devastating loss for the Spurs, the impassioned guard produced well in the absence of Tony Parker.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

With 48 starts under his belt last season, Murray averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 81 games. Sophomore guard Derrick White looks like the starter for now, with coach Gregg Popovich discussing his potential role for the team.

The association’s veterans are confident in his ability on the court and his persistnece, assuring that he’ll be back soon.

“Lil bro you’ll be back stronger, quicker, faster and more athletic when you return,” said Lakers forward Lebron James on Instagram. “Just remain patient and confident throughout the entire process … You know how to reach me and where to find me.”

Cleveleand Caveliers guard George Hill took to Instagram as well to air his condolences for the blossoming Spurs guard. “Prayers up to the little bro @dejountemurray,” he posted. “Minor setback but I know for a fact you’ll be back better than before.”