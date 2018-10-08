Defending MLB champion Astros rip Indians to advance

The visiting Astros completed a sweep of the Indians in the best-of-five American League division series

New York (AFP) - George Springer smashed two home runs and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros routed the Cleveland Indians 11-3 on Monday to advance in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The visiting Astros completed a sweep of the Indians in the best-of-five American League division series, holding Cleveland to six runs on 13 hits over three games.

"It's awesome, a great day for us as a team," Springer said. "I'm happy to be heading home."

Houston will face either the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series with the winner advancing to the World Series.

The Astros outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in a seventh-game showdown to win last year's World Series for their first championship.

Springer's solo homers in the fifth and eighth innings gave him eight homers in nine playoff games in a streak dating to last year's title run, matching a major league playoff record shared by Reggie Jackson, Jim Thome and Carlos Beltran, who did it most recently in 2004.

"Personal results don't mean anything now. It's all about how can I help us win," said Springer. "It's about having fun and doing whatever it takes for us to win."

Houston seized the lead for good with three runs in the seventh inning, the uprising starting when Tony Kemp singled, took second on a throwing error, reached third on a Springer single and scored when Jose Altuve hit into a fielder's choice to pull the visitors level at 2-2.

After that, Alex Bregman reached base on an error and Yuli Gurriel walked to set up a two-run double to left field by Marwin Gonzalez to put the Astros ahead 4-2.

Springer's solo blast began a six-run eighth inning for Houston, which also included a three-run homer by Carlos Correa that all-but sealed Cleveland's fate. Each team scored once in the ninth to produce the final victory margin.

Cleveland's Michael Brantley drove in Yan Gomes with a sacrifice fly out to open the scoring in the third inning.

Springer blasted a solo homer in the fifth inning to equalize but the Indians regained the lead on a solo homer by Francisco Lindor in the bottom half of the frame.