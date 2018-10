Actor Scott Wilson, who played Hershel Green on AMC’s The Walking Dead, died at age 76 on Saturday. According to TMZ, which cited Wilson’s representative, the actor died due to complications from leukemia. Wilson portrayed farm owner and veterinarian Hershel for four seasons (2011-2014) on the zombie show. His character was killed off at the end of […]

‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Scott Wilson Dead At 76 After Complications With Leukemia; Tributes Pour In

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.