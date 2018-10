Today is new moon phase in the air sign of Libra, the balance and the scales of fairness. Soon you can be on the lookout for a thin bright crescent moon appearing in the sky. New moons are the perfect time to begin a project or initiate a new beginning; in Libra, the focus will […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.