Japan logs 1.84 tril. yen current account surplus in Aug.

Japan logged a current account surplus of 1.84 trillion yen ($16.3 billion) in August, marking the 50th straight month of black ink, government data showed Tuesday.

Among the components of one of the widest gauges of international trade, the country had a goods trade deficit of 219.3 billion yen and a services trade deficit of 6.1 billion yen, according to a preliminary report released by the Finance Ministry.

Primary income, which reflects returns on overseas investments, registered a surplus of 2.29 trillion yen.