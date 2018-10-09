Dollar trades in lower 113 yen in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen range early Tuesday in Tokyo, almost unchanged from its overnight levels in London.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.12-13 yen compared with 113.05-15 yen in London at 4 p.m. Monday. U.S. and Japanese currency markets were closed Monday due to national holidays.

The euro was quoted at $1.1494-1494 and 130.01-02 yen against $1.1470-1480 and 129.75-80 yen in London late Monday afternoon.

The dollar was sold in London on Monday as traders sought the perceived safety of the yen amid lingering concerns about the Chinese economic outlook and fiscal health in Italy, dealers said.