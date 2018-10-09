Tokyo stocks open lower on fall in Chinese equities

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday following a fall in Chinese shares the previous day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 261.68 points, or 1.10 percent, from Friday to 23,522.04. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday due to a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 18.60 points, or 1.04 percent, to 1,774.05.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, mining and electric appliance issues.