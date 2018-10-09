Baseball: Maeda pitches in relief, Dodgers clinch 3rd straight NLCS

Baseball: Dodgers' Maeda

Kenta Maeda worked a scoreless eighth inning to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back and beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2 on Monday for a spot in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers won the NL Division Series 3-1 and will meet the Milwaukee Brewers in their third straight NLCS. The Brewers have home field advantage as Games 1 and 2 will be played at Miller Park on Friday and Saturday.

On Monday, Dodgers pinch hitter David Freese hit a two-run, go-ahead single in the top of the sixth, and Manny Machado's three-run homer in the seventh stretched the lead in a back-and-forth battle at Sun Trust Park.

Ryan Madison (1-0), who got two outs in the fifth for the Dodgers, earned the win. Jonny Venters (0-1) put runners on the corners before he was relieved by Brad Brach, who faced Freese.

After retiring the first two batters with ease, Maeda yielded a pair of singles. But he pitched out of a two-out, two-on jam by getting Lucas Duda to fly out on the sixth pitch.

"I had to go all-out in that situation (against Duda)," Maeda said.

"I tried to throw a strong pitch in the strike zone rather than taking a chance loading the bases. It was good I was able to get an out," he said.

In the American League, the Houston Astros swept the Cleveland Indians 3-0 in the division round to advance to the best-of-seven playoff.