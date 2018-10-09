Tokyo stocks fall in morning on China concern, system glitch

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning on declines in Chinese and European shares the previous day while a system glitch at the Tokyo bourse also hurt investor sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 218.81 points, or 0.92 percent, from Friday to 23,564.91. Japanese markets were closed Monday due to a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 22.46 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,770.19.

Decliners were led by mining, transportation equipment and electric appliance issues.