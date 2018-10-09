Dollar briefly dips to upper 112 yen after recent rally

The U.S. dollar briefly fell to the upper 112 yen range Tuesday morning in Tokyo as traders locked in gains following its recent rally.

The dollar lost ground to around 112.95 yen before fetching 113.14-15 yen at noon, compared with 113.05-15 yen in London at 4 p.m. Monday. U.S. and Japanese currency markets were closed Monday due to national holidays.

The euro was quoted at $1.1492-1493 and 130.03-04 yen against $1.1470-1480 and 129.75-80 yen in London late Monday afternoon.

The dollar came under pressure as traders fled to the perceived safety of the yen amid concerns about China's economic outlook following a sharp fall in Shanghai stocks on Monday as well as about fiscal health in Italy after the European Commission rejected its budget plan late last week.

But the U.S. currency was also underpinned by continued expectations of a wider interest rate gap between the U.S. and Japanese economies.

"The dollar had been rising since last month, so traders adjusted their positions," said Kengo Suzuki, chief foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho Securities Co.