Gist of Tokyo strategy 2018 adopted by Japan, Mekong countries

Mekong-Japan summit

The following is the gist of the Tokyo Strategy 2018 for Mekong-Japan Cooperation adopted at a meeting of the leaders of Japan, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam on Tuesday.

Japanese and Mekong leaders:

-- elevate Japan-Mekong cooperation to "strategic partnership."

-- identify "vibrant and effective" connectivity, people-centered society, "Green Mekong" as pillars of cooperation.

-- will promote U.N. Sustainable Development Goals through specific projects.

-- see importance of efforts to reinforce a free and open order based on the rule of law to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

-- express commitment to realizing North Korea's complete dismantlement of all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles.

-- note "some concerns" over land reclamations and activities in the South China Sea.

-- say diplomatic efforts should lead to non-militarization and a peaceful and open South China Sea.