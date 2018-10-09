Visits to Macau rose 7 percent throughout China's Golden Week

Macau saw more than 895,000 visitors during China's week-long National Day holiday, marking a 7 percent increase over 2017.

New statistics continue to roll in regarding the migratory movement of Chinese individuals throughout the seven-day holiday, also known as Golden Week in China, which wrapped up Sunday.

Of the 895,000 visitors, the majority (95 percent) hailed from Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China, also marking an 11 percent spike from last year, says the Macau Government Tourism Office.

Macau officials say the surge in visitors exceeded their expectations and attribute the higher-than-expected numbers to an enhanced transport network and a slew of cultural programming such as the Macau International Fireworks Display Contest and the Macau International Music Festival 2018.

Data from the National Immigration Administration showed that the number of outbound Chinese travelers also rose 8 percent to 6.94 million travelers throughout Golden Week compared to 2017, as reported by Xinhua News.