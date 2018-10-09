Tokyo stocks fall on stronger yen, China concern

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday as the yen's advance against the U.S. dollar weighed on exporter issues and concerns grew over the unclear outlook for the Chinese economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 314.33 points, or 1.32 percent, from Friday at 23,469.39. Japanese markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 31.53 points, or 1.76 percent, lower at 1,761.12.

Decliners were led by electric appliance, transportation equipment and mining issues.

