The following are the headlines of top stories carried by major Japanese newspapers in their Tuesday evening editions:

-- Average global temperature may rise 1.5 C by 2030: U.N. panel (Asahi)

-- Nobel winner Murad says she is "honored and humbled" (Mainichi)

-- Pompeo says he discussed abduction issue with Kim Jong Un (Yomiuri)

-- Pompeo says 2nd U.S.-N. Korea summit "pretty close" (Nikkei)